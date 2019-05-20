Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Sitting for first time
Villar is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Villar is hitting just .231/.261/.385 with two homers and three stolen bases this month (16 games), so he'll head to the bench for the first time all season as he looks to hit the reset button. Hanser Alberto is starting at second base and hitting leadoff in Monday's series opener.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Struggling to ignite offense•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Cranks grand slam in win•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Locked in as leadoff man•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Shifts into two hole•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Leads team with two hits•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Goes yard Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start