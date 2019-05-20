Villar is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Villar is hitting just .231/.261/.385 with two homers and three stolen bases this month (16 games), so he'll head to the bench for the first time all season as he looks to hit the reset button. Hanser Alberto is starting at second base and hitting leadoff in Monday's series opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories