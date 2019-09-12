Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Slugs three-run homer

Villar went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Villar took Caleb Ferguson deep in the seventh inning to record his 21st homer of the season. It was his first long ball since Aug. 25, though he's recorded at least one hit in 11 of his 14 starts in that span. He's quietly put together a very strong campaign, chipping in 33 stolen bases and 97 runs across 145 games.

