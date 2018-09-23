Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Steals 31st base

Villar went 2-for-4 with a walk, two strikeouts and a stolen base Saturday in the Orioles' loss to the Yankees.

Villar's season comes in two polar halves: his uninspiring Milwaukee tenure, and his absurdly productive time with the Orioles during which he's homered eight times and stolen 17 bases in 201 plate appearances. Seeing regular playing time on a team evaluating their options for 2019 has jolted the speedster's performance, and his speed alone has been one of fantasy baseball's most impressive biggest second-half developments.