Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Steals another base

Villar went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in the Orioles 6-4 loss against the Royals on Sunday.

Villar just won't stop running as 28-year-old swiped his fourth bag in two days for the Orioles. He now is tied with Ronald Acuna for third in the MLB at 33 apiece and is definitely on track for several more before the season comes to a close.