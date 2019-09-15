Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Steals base No. 35
Villar went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base in the Orioles' 8-2 win over the Tigers on Sunday.
Villar provided the Orioles with some insurance in the sixth inning after plating two with an RBI single to center field. The speedster then stole second base for his 35th stolen base of the season which cements him in fourth place in the MLB. It was nice to see Villar knock in a couple of runs as Sunday's contest was just the second game since August 31 that the 28-year-old was able to bring his teammates home. Villar hasn't been too hot at the plate lately but still has a .276/.343/.452 slashline along with 21 home runs and 67 RBI through 580 at-bats on the season. He's expected to be in the starting lineup again Monday in the series finale against the Tigers.
