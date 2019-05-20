Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Struggling to ignite offense
Villar has gone 13-for-61 with a pair of home runs, eight RBI, eight runs and three stolen bases over 15 contests in May.
Manager Brandon Hyde has deployed Villar as the Orioles' leadoff man for much of the season, but the 28-year-old hasn't provided the spark atop the order the team may have been counting on. He's managing a .305 on-base percentage for the season and has struggled to work the count against opposing pitchers, as evidenced by his meager 4.7 percent walk rate so far this month. Fortunately for Villar, he doesn't look to be in any major danger of surrendering leadoff duties with only Trey Mancini (.351) and Rio Ruiz (.338) boasting better OBPs among the team's regular players. Both Mancini and Ruiz don't offer nearly as much speed as Villar and are better suited for spots in the heart of the order.
