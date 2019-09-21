Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Swipes 37th base

Villar went 1-for-3 with a steal, run and walk during a 5-3 victory against the Mariners on Friday.

The 28-year-old has stolen more bases this season than any other year in his career except 2016. Villar has also set a career best in homers, runs and RBI. He is batting .277 with 23 home runs, 69 RBI, 106 runs and 37 steals in 602 at-bats this season.