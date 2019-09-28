Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Swipes 40th bag

Villar went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs and a steal in Saturday's win over Boston.

The steal was Villar's 40th of the season. He won't finish anywhere near his 62 steals from 2016 but is nevertheless having quite a strong year, posting an above-average batting line for the first time since that year while hitting a career-best 24 homers. That home run total trails only Ronald Acuna and Christian Yelich among players with at least 25 steals.