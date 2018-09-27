Villar went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Villar singled and stole second base in the fifth inning, marking his sixth swiped bag in the last eight games. The 27-year-old is putting together a solid bounce-back campaign after hitting just .241 with 23 stolen bases in 2017, slashing .263/.325/.388 with 14 homers and 32 stolen bases in 136 games.