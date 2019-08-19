Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Swipes two bags
Villar went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and two runs in a 13-7 loss against the Red Sox on Sunday.
The 28-year-old isn't quite the threat on the bases he was when he posted 62 steals in 2016, but he is on track to swipe 30 bags for the second straight season. Villar is also on pace to set a new career high in the homer department. He is batting .274 with 15 home runs, 54 RBI, 82 runs and 28 steals in 482 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Completes quest for cycle•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Collects three hits versus Angels•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Continues impressive series•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Playing through leg soreness•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Homers, swipes three bases•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Ends homer drought•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...