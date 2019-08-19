Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Swipes two bags

Villar went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and two runs in a 13-7 loss against the Red Sox on Sunday.

The 28-year-old isn't quite the threat on the bases he was when he posted 62 steals in 2016, but he is on track to swipe 30 bags for the second straight season. Villar is also on pace to set a new career high in the homer department. He is batting .274 with 15 home runs, 54 RBI, 82 runs and 28 steals in 482 at-bats this season.