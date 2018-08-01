Orioles' Jonathan Villar: To join Baltimore on Thursday
Villar (thumb) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Villar is expected to serve as the everyday second baseman for the Orioles upon his reinstatement from the DL. The 27-year-old was dealt to Baltimore from the Brewers on Tuesday alongside Luis Ortiz and Jean Carmona for Jonathan Schoop. Across 87 games with Milwaukee this year, he's slashed .261/.315/.377 with 22 RBI and 14 stolen bases.
