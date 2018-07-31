Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Traded to Baltimore

Villar (thumb) was traded from the Brewers to the Orioles on Tuesday along with Luis Ortiz and Jean Carmona in exchange for Jonathan Schoop, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

He was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs, so that assignment will likely be transferred to the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, although Villar is expected to be ready to return to the majors this week. This trade greatly improves Villar's fantasy value, as he now figures to get everyday at-bats in Baltimore, which should lead to bulk steals at the very least. He has failed to come close to replicating his career year from 2016, grading as a below replacement level player in 2017 and hitting .261/.315/.377 with six home runs and 14 steals in 279 plate appearances this year. His batting average is unlikely to get much higher than its current mark, but with everyday at-bats he could steal double-digit bases over the rest of the season.