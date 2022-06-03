Lyles did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out three.

Lyles worked around a leadoff double in the first inning and cruised through the second, but he found himself in trouble in the third after allowing the first three batters to reach base. However, he was able to get through the jam with just two runs (one earned) scoring and cruised through the next two innings scoreless. The right-handed was sent out for the sixth inning, but he gave up three straight singles and was pulled in favor of Cionel Perez. Across 11 starts, the veteran sports a 4.50 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP, but he has 54 strikeouts through 62 innings.