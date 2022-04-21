Lyles (1-1) allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six across five scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Athletics.

Lyles put together an impressive outing, as he allowed only one extra-base hit and also generated 11 swinging strikes across 89 pitches. After allowing five earned runs in his first start of the season, Lyles has surrendered allowed only run to score across 11.1 innings in his last two outings combined. He's currently projected to take his next turn through the rotation Tuesday at the Yankees.