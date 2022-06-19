Lyles, who was scratched from Sunday's start against the Rays, is dealing with a stomach virus, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The veteran right-hander remains in the mix to start Tuesday against the Nationals coming off Monday's scheduled off day, but it remains to be seen if he's feeling well enough to pitch. Austin Voth is starting in place of Lyles on Sunday.
