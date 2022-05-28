Lyles tossed 4.1 innings, surrendering three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Lyles gave up all three runs in the bottom of the second, most notably surrendering a two-RBI single to Enrique Hernandez. The 10 base runners he allowed were the second highest he's given up this season, falling one short of the 11 that reached against him last time he faced the Red Sox on May 1. Lyles had been very productive in May coming into Saturday, posting a quality start in four of his prior five starts with a 3.31 ERA on the month. The difficult outing raised his month-long ERA from 3.31 to 3.65 and his season-long stats now sit at a 4.26 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 51 strikeouts over 57 innings.