Lyles (11-11) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with six strikeouts over nine innings against the Tigers.

Lyles needed just 94 pitches to throw a complete game and earn his 11th win of the season with the only damage on the night coming from a solo home run off the bat of Kerry Carpenter in the seventh inning. The complete game is Lyles' first of the season and comes as he had surrendered 21 earned runs through 30.2 innings in his previous six starts. He likely next lines up to face Boston next week.