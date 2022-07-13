Lyles (6-7) earned the win during Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Cubs, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Lyles settled down after permitting runs in each of the game's first two innings to pitch into the seventh for the second time in four starts, falling in line for the victory when Baltimore took the lead in the fourth. The 31-year-old has now completed seven innings or allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last five turns, accumulating a 2.76 ERA in 32.2 innings. Lyles is tentatively scheduled to take the mound against Tampa Bay on Sunday for a final start before the All-Star break.