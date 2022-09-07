Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Lyles (illness) could be ready to rejoin the rotation for this weekend's series with Boston, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Just one day earlier, Hyde said that Lyles, who was scratched ahead of his start during Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays, was without a clear timeline to return. That notion was seemingly supported by the Orioles announcing three other pitchers as their probable starters this weekend, but Baltimore changed those plans Wednesday, when Spenser Watkins was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Watkins' demotion seemingly signals more confidence in the health of Lyles, who is still working through a stomach virus but felt well enough to rejoin the Orioles on Wednesday. Lyles could try to throw again Thursday, and if all goes well, he could be cleared to start Saturday, which had been Watkins' day to pitch.