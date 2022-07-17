Lyles (6-8) took the loss Sunday in Tampa Bay, allowing six runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five in 2.2 innings.

The Rays got to Lyles early and often Sunday with the big blows being Randy Arozarena's two-run homer in the first and Brett Phillips' three-run, two-out blast in the fifth. Five of the six hits he allowed went for extra bases and nine of the 16 batters he faced reached safely. The veteran had been quite effective in his five starts before Sunday's disappointing outing, throwing at least six innings in each start and compiling a 2.76 ERA in 32.2 innings. Despite Sunday's short start, with 107.2 innings pitched, Lyles has proven to be an inning-eater, ranking 11th in the American League in innings and pitching at least five innings in 16 of his 19 starts.