Lyles (1-2) took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in 4.2 innings in a 12-8 defeat Tuesday against the Yankees.

After cruising through the first two innings, Lyles gave up home runs in each of the next three frames as the Yankees jumped out to a 6-0 lead. After giving up a whopping 38 homers last season, he had only allowed one home run in his first three starts. That changed quickly as Anthony Rizzo tagged him twice and Joey Gallo added a long ball. Consistency has been a challenge throughout the career of the 31-year-old and continues to be the case as he's had two good and two bad starts.