Lyles (7-8) earned the win Thursday, allowing zero runs on three hits and four walks over 5.2 innings in a 3-0 win over the Rays. He struck out four.

Lyles walked a season-high four batters but was able to work around the traffic and recorded his first scoreless outing since April 20. Across 21 starts and 118.1 innings, the right-hander sports a 4.56 ERA with a 97:40 K:BB. Lyles next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's contest against the Rangers.