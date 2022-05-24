Lyles (3-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Yankees.

Nearly all the damage against the 31-year-old was caused by Aaron Judge. Lyles served up a pair of homers to the Yankees slugger, including a two-run shot in the fifth to tie the game at 4-4. He had allowed just one home run over his previous four starts and he's now given up seven through 52.2 innings. For now, it's a noticeable improvement after Lyles was tagged with a league-worst 38 long balls last season. He'll carry a 4.10 ERA into his projected matchup in Boston this weekend.