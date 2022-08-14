Lyles (9-9) took the loss Sunday in Tampa Bay, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine in 4.1 innings.

Lyles is not known as someone to rack up strikeouts, but he punched out a season-high nine batters Sunday, five in the first two innings. Randy Arozarena knocked a three-run homer to put the Rays on the board in the third and Lyles was removed in the fifth inning with one out after a walk. Since the beginning of July, the 31-year-old has a 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB while allowing nine homers in 50 innings across nine starts. His next start will likely be at the end of the week against Boston.