Lyles (12-11) yielded one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings Friday, striking out nine and earning a win over the Yankees.

Lyles was dominant Friday, firing 72 of 106 pitches for strikes, including 16 whiffs, tying his season best. The only damage against him came from Oswaldo Cabrera's solo shot in the fifth frame. Over his last three outings, Lyles has posted a 2.00 ERA with a 15:2 K:BB through 18 frames. He's lined up to make his final start of 2022 next week at home against Toronto.