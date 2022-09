Lyles (illness) is expected to start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Lyles woke up under the weather Monday, forcing the team to push him from starting Game 1 to starting Game 2 of the team's doubleheader with Toronto. Manger Brandon Hyde said he's "fairly confident" that the left-hander will be able to make the start, but his progress before the contest will ultimately decide if he can give it a go.