Lyles (10-10) took the loss against Boston on Saturday, allowing eight runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking one over 3.2 innings.

Lyles failed to make it out of the fourth inning Saturday, giving up eight earned runs across 3.2 frames. He tossed 47 of 77 pitches for strikes in the outing, tallying just one strikeout. This poor outing comes on the heels of back-to-back quality starts for the veteran righty. Eight runs allowed marks a high for Lyles this season, his previous high being six runs allowed (which he has done three times this season). Lyles will take a 4.62 ERA into his next appearance.