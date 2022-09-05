Lyles (illness) will start the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays at Camden Yards, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Heading into the day, Lyles had been expected to take the hill for the early game, but the Orioles opted to push him back to the second contest of the day after he felt under the weather upon reporting to the ballpark. Lyles evidently showed enough improvement as the afternoon progressed to start the second game, though he could face a quick hook if he shows any signs of fatigue while he's out on the mound.