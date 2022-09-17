Lyles (10-11) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings as the Orioles fell 6-3 to the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Two of the hits off the veteran righty left the yard, including a three-run blast by George Springer in the fifth inning that sealed Baltimore's fate. Lyles has been tagged for at least four runs in four of his last six starts, posting a 6.16 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 30.2 innings over that stretch, and his late-season fade could end up helping to cost the O's a playoff spot.