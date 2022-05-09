Lyles allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out five in 7.1 innings during Sunday's loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lyles had to wait two extra days to make his start after the Orioles' last two games were postponed, but he had his longest start of the season in Sunday's matinee. The right-hander allowed just one extra-base hit, but the Royals were able to generate some runs to force Lyles to settle for the no-decision. He's lasted at least 4.2 innings in every start this year and tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Detroit on Friday.