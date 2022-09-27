Lyles did not factor in the decision against Boston on Monday, pitching two innings and allowing two runs on five hits and one walk. He did not strike out any batters.

Lyles got through a scoreless first inning before surrendering two runs on four hits and a walk in the second. A rain delay that lasted nearly two hours soon followed, and Lyles was consequently pulled. It was a disappointing outcome for his fantasy managers after the right-hander recorded his first complete game in 10 years in his previous start, though the Orioles ended up with a win in the high-scoring 14-8 affair. Lyles likely has one more start remaining this season unless Baltimore can overcome a three-and-a-half game deficit and overcome Seattle for a wild-card spot over the waning days of the campaign.