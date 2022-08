Lyles (9-8) picked up the win Monday, giving up two runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 7-4 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

It was far from a dominant performance by the veteran right-hander, but Lyles got staked to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never let Toronto get back in the game. He's won three straight starts and five of six decisions since the beginning of July, posting a 3.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB through 44.2 innings over that stretch.