Lyles allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Yankees. He had two strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Lyles surrendered single tallies during the first, second and fourth innings and generated only two swinging strikes on 99 total pitches, but he was able to keep Baltimore within striking distance. The right-hander delivered three consecutive quality starts to begin June but has surrendered nine runs over 7.2 frames in his past two outings. Overall Lyles has a 4.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 93:36 K:BB across 112.2 innings (20 starts) this season.