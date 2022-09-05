Lyles (illness) isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde said after Monday's matinee that Lyles would start the second game of the twin bill. However, Keegan Akin is warming up with starting catcher Robinson Chirinos ahead of the nightcap, and Akin has ultimately been confirmed as the starting pitcher. Lyles was feeling sick earlier in the day, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available out of the bullpen for Monday's nightcap or when he'll be able to make his next start.