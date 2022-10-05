Lyles isn't scheduled to start either game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 31-year-old's final turn through the rotation lined up for Wednesday, but Mike Baumann and Spenser Watkins will instead start the final two games of the campaign for Baltimore. Lyles has been a solid innings eater for the Orioles this year with a 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 144:52 K:BB across 179 innings (32 starts), and that's where his numbers will finish for 2022 barring an appearance out of the bullpen.