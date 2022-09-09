Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said he expects Lyles (illness) to start Saturday against the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old's return timeline was murky earlier this week, but he threw a bullpen session Thursday and is now expected to take the mound for Saturday's contest, barring a setback. Lyles was scratched from his previously scheduled start in Monday's doubleheader versus Toronto due to an illness, but it appears his absence will be limited to one turn through the rotation.