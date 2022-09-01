Lyles (10-9) earned the win after he pitched 6.2 innings, giving up four hits and three walks while striking out two versus the Guardians on Wednesday.

Lyles was electric Wednesday, blanking the Guardians for 6.2 frames while allowing his lowest hit total since July 28. The right-hander has now produced back-to-back quality starts after a rough stretch in the middle of August, allowing one run over 13.2 frames in his last two outings. Lyles now owns a 4.25 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 123 punchouts over 152.1 innings in 27 starts this year.