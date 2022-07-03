Lyles did not factor into the decision against the Twins on Saturday, allowing a run on four hits while striking out seven and walking one over 6.1 innings.

Lyles gave the O's a chance to win, lasting at least six innings for the third straight game, but the bullpen was unable to hold onto the lead. He threw 64 of 100 pitches for strikes and limited the damage to just one run. Though Lyles did not win, he pitched well after limping through June with a 6.28 ERA for the month. The righty will take a 4.70 ERA into his next start.