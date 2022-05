Lyles and the Orioles won't play Saturday against the Orioles after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Lyles will now start two days later than expected after the Orioles had back-to-back games postponed. Lyles is slated to start in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday, while Bruce Zimmermann takes the mound in the nightcap and Tyler Wells starts Monday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports..