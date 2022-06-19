site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-jordan-lyles-scratched-from-sundays-start | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Scratched from Sunday's start
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lyles was scratched from his scheduled start against the Rays on Sunday for undisclosed reasons, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's unclear if Lyles is dealing with some sort of an injury, but he won't be available for his start Sunday regardless. Austin Voth will take the mound in his place versus Tampa Bay.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read