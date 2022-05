Lyles is starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Lyles has posted a 3.31 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 32.2 innings over five starts in May, and he'll make his 10th start of the season during Saturday's matinee. Although he's posted quality starts in four of his last five outings, the right-hander has earned just two wins during that time.