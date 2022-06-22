Lyles (4-6) took the loss Tuesday as the Orioles fell 3-0 to the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander has his outing bumped from Sunday due to a stomach bug, but Lyles didn't look under the weather as he recorded his fifth quality start of the year on 92 pitches (54 strikes). His control continues to limit him, however, as he's walked multiple batters in all four of his June starts, leaving him with a 6.65 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB through 21.2 innings on the month.