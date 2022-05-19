Lyles (2-4) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out eight over seven innings.

This was one of Lyles' best outings of the campaign -- he notched a season-high eight strikeouts and completed seven frames for just the second time -- but he was outdueled by Gerrit Cole and consequently was handed his fourth loss. The right-hander nonetheless has plenty of positives to take from this performance against a formidable Yankees offense, as he racked up 13 swinging strikes and didn't walk a batter for the first time this season. Lyles will look to carry that momentum into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to be a rematch against New York on the road early next week.