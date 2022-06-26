Lyles (4-7) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in seven innings.

Lyles battled through seven innings, tossing 111 pitches and eating innings for the Orioles. All four runs against him came in the first four innings, including a two-run shot by Gavin Sheets to get the White Sox on the board in the second. He cruised through the final three innings, allowing just one baserunner. While his 4.98 ERA and 1.47 WHIP are not pretty, Lyles has consistently given Baltimore innings, lasting at least five frames in 13 of his 15 starts. His next start will likely be next weekend in Minnesota.