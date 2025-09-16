Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Activated from 10-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles activated Westburg (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Westburg wound up missing nearly a month of action with a right ankle sprain but is ready to roll after playing three rehab contests with Triple-A Norfolk. The 26-year-old will retake his third-base job, with Jeremiah Jackson likely reverting to a utility role.
