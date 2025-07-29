Westburg went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 11-4 win over the Blue Jays.

It was Westburg's seventh game with at least three hits this season and his fourth such effort of the month of July. The 26-year-old infielder has gotten into a rhythm at the dish after missing about a month and a half due to a hamstring strain -- Westburg is slashing .289/.338/.504 with seven home runs, five doubles, 17 RBI and 26 runs scored across his last 130 plate appearances (32 games).