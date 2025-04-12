Westburg (upper body) will start at third base and bat fourth Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Westburg was held out of Wednesday's contest due to a nagging upper-body injury. Thanks to a scheduled day off Thursday and a bit of rain Friday, the 26-year-old was able to receive plenty of rest and is now ready to take the field again.
