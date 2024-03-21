Westburg (elbow) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Westburg was removed from Tuesday's spring game after the Blue Jays after he was struck on the left elbow by a pitch, but he avoided any structural damage and needed just one day off for the pain and soreness to subside. The 25-year-old is expected to begin the season as the Orioles' primary third baseman, though an early slump could result in him losing work to utility players Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo.