Westburg went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run in an 8-4 win against the Rangers on Saturday.

Westburg led a big performance by the bottom half of Baltimore's lineup, as the team's No. 6 through No. 9 hitters went a combined 9-for-16. The three-hit performance was Westburg's first multi-hit effort over his past nine contests and snapped a four-game hitless streak during which he had gone 0-for-15. The second baseman is up to 16 homers and 52 RBI on the campaign while slashing .273/.318/.500 through 378 plate appearances.