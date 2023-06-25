Westburg will be called up by the Orioles ahead of Monday's game against the Reds, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Westburg was productive over 91 games at Triple-A Norfolk last year, and he was on a tear with the Triple-A club to begin the 2023 campaign. Over 67 games, he slashed .295/.372/.567 with 18 homers, 57 runs, 54 RBI and seven stolen bases, and he'll be rewarded with his first big-league call-up. The 24-year-old is among the top prospects in baseball and has seen playing time at five different positions in the minors this year, so he's positioned to have immediate playing time at the major-league level.